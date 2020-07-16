Pickup Pursuit Comes to a Stop After Driver Runs Over Spike Strip

A pursuit that began after a burglary report in North Hollywood ended with a standoff Thursday morning after the driver ran over a spike strip.

The roughly 20-minute chase was on streets in Burbank, North Hollywood and near the Cahuenga Pass between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood before the truck hit a spike strip.

At least one tire appeared to deflate.

The truck came to a stop near Vineland Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. A standoff ensued after the driver, apparently the only person in the white truck, refused to bet out of the pickup.

He surrendered and was taken into custody at about 8:20 a.m.

A chase in the North Hollywood area has come to a stop after the driver hit a spike strip. https://t.co/nLtiO12Yn4 pic.twitter.com/BYLod8TXqY — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 16, 2020

The burglary was reported early Thursday in the 10900 block of Whipple Street in the Studio City area. It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken.

