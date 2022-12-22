Police Chase

Officers Chase Driver on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Police found the car at the end of the chase, but its occupants had already left the scene in the Cahuenga Pass.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A chase ended in Universal City Dec. 22, 2022.
NBCLA

A pursuit on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood ended in the Universal City area, where police found the car under and overpass.

The Honda's occupants had already left the scene under near Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody. Aerial video showed several police SUVs at the location.

Details about what led to the pursuit were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Police Chase
