Officers Chase Driver on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A pursuit on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood ended in the Universal City area, where police found the car under and overpass.
The Honda's occupants had already left the scene under near Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody. Aerial video showed several police SUVs at the location.
Details about what led to the pursuit were not immediately available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.