Pursuit

Driver Arrested in Marathon SUV Pursuit From Joshua Tree to Southern LA County

A pursuit that began in the Joshua Tree area covered more than 130 miles before continuing on freeways and streets in the Los Angeles area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers pursue a SUV.
NBCLA

A SUV pursuit that began more than 130 miles away in the Joshua Tree area came to an end Wednesday when the driver pulled over on a street in southern Los Angeles County.

The pursuit started in the Indio area in Riverside County and traveled west into LA County on the 10 Freeway. The driver was wanted for an expired registration, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol received reports that there were two children in the SUV. Their ages and possible relation to the driver were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

California Voters Reject Proposal to Roll Back Limits on Commercial and Industrial Property Taxes

Crenshaw 5 hours ago

Watch: Camera Captures the Unfortunate Moment When a Parked Van Tumbles Into a Sinkhole

The SUV, possibly a 1990s Lincoln Navigator, was clocked at speeds above 100 mph in the Whittier area as the driver headed toward Long Beach. The driver exited onto streets and Long Beach and entered Compton before taking the 110 Freeway into the San Pedro area.

Driver leads chase from Inland Empire to LA County, speeding through the Whittier area at 105 mph on Veterans Day 2020.

The driver pulled a U-turn and stopped on the side of a street in Wilmington, where patrol SUVs converged on the Navigator. It appeared at least two carseats, possibly carrying children, were taken from the SUV.

The driver was chased down by officers and arrested.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us