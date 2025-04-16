Wrong-way LA pursuit driver abandons stolen pickup, speeds off in another

A driver who abandoned a stolen pickup and got into another went the wrong way at high speeds on streets Wednesday afternoon in a chase near downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began in Norwalk after a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver of that pickup stopped and appeared to get into another pickup with a driver already behind the wheel and a load of items in its bed.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the second pickup was carjacked or an accomplice.

The chase resumed for a few miles before the driver stopped and surrendered to the CHP on the side of a freeway east of downtown Los Angeles. As the driver was being taken into custody, the passenger drove off in the white pickup.

The driver exited onto streets near downtown Los Angeles and went through neighborhoods at high speeds. The pickup crashed over median and, at times, was heading the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The driver nearly struck a bicyclist in a crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard near downtown LA.

Law enforcement officers backed off the chase in downtown LA. The pickup appeared to enter a tunnel near Angels Flight Railway on Grand Avenue, but did not come out.

The pickup was later found abandoned in the area.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday afternoon.