A man whom authorities were tracking Friday following a theft in Camarillo died in a crash after a high-speed pursuit in the Pasadena area.

The pursuit that began in Ventura County continued through the San Fernando Valley before coming to a violent end in the San Gabriel Valley.

The grand theft suspect, who deputes from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department suspected stole from a Target store inside the Camarillo Town Center Shopping Center at around 10 a.m., drove a black vehicle recklessly along the 210 Freeway, swerving into other lands.

The pursuit came to an end on the eastbound 210 Freeway after the driver crashed into the back of a large truck. The CHP later confirmed the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pursuit vehicle suffered extensive damage as the side behind the driver door swung out onto the highway.

An ambulance was later seen arriving at the scene of the crash. ked up on the freeway during the investigation.