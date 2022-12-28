Driver Arrest After Police Pursuit Ended in Rancho Palos Verdes

A driver is in custody after leading the CHP on a pursuit that ended in the Rancho Palos Verdes area.

According to the CHP, the pursuit started when they tried to stop a vehicle with no plates in East Los Angeles.

The pursuit was on local streets as well as multiple freeways in the Southern California.

Throughout the pursuit the driver of the vehicle communicated with CHP units that were following him.

The driver was taken into custody after CHP units surrounded him while he was waiting at a red light an intersection on the corner of Hawthorne Blvd. and Woodbrook Rd.