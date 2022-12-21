Driver Arrested After Police Pursuit in Monterey Park

A driver was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in Monterey Park.

Police began pursuing the man after a possible attack with a deadly weapon. He was allegedly armed with a knife.

Throughout the pursuit the driver continuously stopped his vehicle for a few minutes then would begin driving again.

During multiple points he got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers who were behind him.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He appeared to have an object in his hand that officers were concerned with.

He ultimately ran over a spike strip which punctured all four of his tires.

The pursuit began in the East LA area.