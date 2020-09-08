Police Chase of Black Car Speeding From Orange County Into LA County Ends in South LA

A police pursuit Tuesday that started in Orange County traveled at high speeds topping 100 mph into Los Angeles County before the driver decided to give up in South LA.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 6:50 p.m., with the black car traveling upwards of 90 mph in the Buena Park area going on the westbound 91 Freeway, transitioning from the northbound 5 Freeway.

The driver increased speeds even further, topping 100 mph, traveling through Downey and Compton.

Around 7 p.m., the speeding car was already approaching the 110 Freeway interchange and decided to take the northbound 110 Freeway.

Soon after making a few erratic maneuvers, the driver pulled up to home in South Los Angeles and, surrounded with what appeared to be family members, surrendered to police without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.