Police Chase of Suspected Stolen SUV Ends With Driver Running Into LA River

A police chase of a suspected stolen SUV in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday ended when the driver ditched the vehicle and ran into the Los Angeles River, disappearing into a drainage area.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 7:15 p.m.

The dark SUV was reported stolen, according to the LAPD.

Around 7:20 p.m., the SUV came to an abrupt stop on an LA River overpass near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Then, the driver got out of the vehicle and jumped into the LA River. Due to recent rain, there was some water, but the levels did not appear to be at dangerous levels.

The driver could be seen running across the LA River before darting into a drainage area, with officers shining lights from above but not following the driver into the area.

It was not clear if the person was caught or where the drainage system emptied out.

Please check back for updates.

