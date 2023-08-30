Driver stops, car is pinned by police as chase ends in West Covina

A high-speed chase in West Covina ended with the driver slowing to a halt and his car being pinned by police SUVs Wednesday night.
The chase began around 9 p.m. on surface streets and then veered onto the 210 Freeway before the driver exited back onto surface streets, at times going 60-plus mph in residential areas.
After a few minutes, the driver began sticking his arm out the window, apparently gesturing to police, before slowing to a stop. Two police SUV's pinned the wanted sedan on each side before the driver jumped out the window and surrendered without further incident.
What prompted the chase was not immediately clear.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.