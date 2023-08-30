Los Angeles

Driver stops, car is pinned by police as chase ends in West Covina

By Rudy Chinchilla

A high-speed chase in West Covina ended with the driver slowing to a halt and his car being pinned by police SUVs Wednesday night.

The chase began around 9 p.m. on surface streets and then veered onto the 210 Freeway before the driver exited back onto surface streets, at times going 60-plus mph in residential areas.

After a few minutes, the driver began sticking his arm out the window, apparently gesturing to police, before slowing to a stop. Two police SUV's pinned the wanted sedan on each side before the driver jumped out the window and surrendered without further incident.

What prompted the chase was not immediately clear.

