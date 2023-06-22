Trio ditch car, hop into two other vehicles during chase that ended in LA

A group of three people wanted for theft ditched their car, split up and got into two other vehicles during a police chase through Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The trio were wanted for taking more than $1,000 from an Albertson's store on the 500 block of Reino Road in Thousand Oaks, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

They hopped onto the 405 Freeway, making their way to the San Fernando Valley, then transitioning to the 90 Freeway and getting off. After exiting the freeway, they ditched their car near 61st Street and Vermont Avenue, where they first entered what appeared to be an apartment building.

A couple of minutes later, they ran out and got into two separate vehicles. Police called off the chase.