Driver Ditches Car, Runs Across Freeway Lanes After High-Speed Chase

A driver ditched his car and ran across lanes of the 5 Freeway as he tried in vain to get away from police Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started in the San Fernando Valley area and ended in the Gorman area. The man, whom the California Highway Patrol said was wanted for reckless driving, wound his way through the 101, 170 and 5 freeways.

The Volkswagen sedan at times reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police eventually appeared to spin out his vehicle in the Gorman area, which is when he ran across six lanes of traffic to try and get away.

He then walked back across the freeway before eventually surrendering to police around 4 p.m.