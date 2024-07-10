Pursuit

Police chase stolen vehicle in the San Fernando Valley

By Karla Rendon

Police were chasing a reported stolen vehicle in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

The driver, who was traveling in a reported stolen vehicle, evaded law enforcement through the valley before coming to a stop in Reseda. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Welby Way and Yarmouth Avenue.

There, a woman approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver. After a brief conversation, the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered to police. It is unclear who the woman was.

Police did not release the name of the occupants in the stolen vehicle.

