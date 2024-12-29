Driver surrenders, arrrested after hour long pursuit in the Inland Empire

Police arrested a driver in Banning following a pursuit that crossed multiple counties in the Inland Empire.
Monterey Park police initiated the pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle. Around 9:24 p.m. the California Highway Patrol was notified and took over the chase shortly after.
The pursuit driver sped through the freeways and surface streets before eventually stopping in a neighborhood in Banning.
The driver surrendered and was promptly arrested by police.
