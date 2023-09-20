Police chase ends with gunfire in Montclair following call of man hitting woman

A call about a man hitting a woman led to a high-speed police chase that ended with gunfire in Montclair Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the public called police to the 7800 block of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga to report that a man was hitting a woman, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Gloria Huerta said. The man fled in his car when deputies arrived.

During the chase, the man ditched his car and got into a family member’s BMW. The pursuit continued into Montclair, where the driver pulled into a gas station to fill up the car. That’s when police boxed him in, leading to gunfire.

It was not immediately clear whether the man or police were the ones who opened fire. NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a bullet hole in the BMW’s rear passenger window.

The man tried to run away but was struck by another vehicle down the street. Firefighters arrived later and took him to a hospital. A female officer was also seen being loaded into the back of an ambulance. Neither of their condition was immediately known.