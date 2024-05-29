High-speed motorcyclist leads police on brief chase in South LA

A quick-moving motorcyclist led police on a brief pursuit in the South Los Angeles area on Wednesday.

The chase began after officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist who was traveling without license plates. The driver, who traveled at speeds passing 100 mph at times, zoomed through the 110 Freeway in South LA.

Eventually, the motorcyclist exited onto surface streets and surrendered to authorities near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street in South LA.

No injuries were reported in connection with the pursuit. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.