Pursuit driver and passenger abandon car on 5 Freeway in Downey

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver and passenger involved in a police chase Tuesday morning abandoned the car on the 5 Freeway in the Downey area.
Authorities backed off the chase in a neighborhood before the driver entered the freeway near Rosemead Boulevard. The driver pulled over and, along with the passenger, got out and walked alongside traffic.

Police caught up with the two occupants of the Ford Crown Victoria and took them into custody on the side of the busy freeway.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

