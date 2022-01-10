Watch: Freeway-to-Fairway Pursuit Ends With Arrests on Long Beach Golf Course

This wasn't the kind of drive anyone expected on a golf course in Long Beach.

A police chase took an unusual turn Monday afternoon when law enforcement officers chased two people onto the golf course and took them into custody on a fairway.

The California Highway Patrol started pursuing a stolen pickup on the eastbound 101 Freeway in the Calabasas area. The chase continued on the 91 and 605 Freeways.

The driver was on the wrong side of the road at times. The chase wound through LA and in Orange County before ending in Long Beach when two people ran from the truck and onto Recreation Park Golf Course.

The truck continued to roll with no one inside as the driver and passenger sprinted across a fairway.

A deputy on motorcycle and another in a commandeered golf cart chased down the two individuals. A sheriff's department helicopter that assisted in the search landed on a fairway.

Details about the identities of the two people in custody were not immediately available.