Driver Arrested After Stop-and-Go Police Pursuit in Monterey Park

The chase led to a lengthy standoff.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Chelsea Hylton

A driver was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that included several stops and starts before it ended in Monterey Park.

Police began pursuing the man in East Los Angeles after a possible attack with a deadly weapon. He was allegedly armed with a knife.

Throughout the pursuit, the driver frequently stopped his vehicle for a few minutes, then began driving again.

He got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers who were behind him. He appeared to have an object in his hand that officers were concerned with.

He ultimately ran over a spike strip which punctured all four of his tires.

The man was involved with a standoff with officers, who eventually approached the car behind protective shields. The driver was pulled from the car and taken into custody.

