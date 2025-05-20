High-speed motorcyclist leads police on chase in Los Angeles

Police chased a high-speed motorcyclist throughout Los Angeles on Monday.
The chase began sometime around 10:20 p.m. in West Covina after law enforcement saw the motorcyclist without a license plate. Refusing to yield to officers, the motorcyclist zipped through the 10 and 110 Freeways at speeds that sometimes exceeded 100 mph.
Eventually, the motorcyclist traveled to downtown LA, where officers lost sight of the driver at times. It's unclear if police were able to detain the motorcyclist.
