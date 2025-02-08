Police chase possible DUI driver refusing to stop in South LA

Police were chasing a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Friday evening.
The driver of the vehicle was believed to be driving under the influence and refused to yield, according to police.
Authorities momentarily pulled vehicle units off the pursuit due to the reckless driving. The driver had several close calls with vehicles and pedestrians walking on surface streets.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
