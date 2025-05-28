Motorcyclist zips through surface streets in attempt to flee police in South LA chase

Police were chasing a motorcyclist in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The high-speed motorcyclist zipped through South LA surface streets and in between traffic while evading officers. At times, the driver traveled on the wrong side of the road to flee from police.

At some point, the motorcyclist traveled on the 110 Freeway near the University of Southern California, before exiting into downtown. Police continued to search in the area for the driver, but it's unclear if officers were able to detain him.

Details on what prompted the pursuit were not immediately available.