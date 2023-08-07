Driver runs into flood channel at end of dangerous and dark LA pursuit

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night without his headlights on.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a dark pickup truck late Monday on residential streets in the Shadow Hills area. The pickup's lights were off for most of the pursuit, but the driver later turned them on after several close calls.

Sparks could be seen coming from under the damaged pickup.

The driver pulled over to the side of a small hill and abandoned the vehicle, then attempted to run away from police in a flood control channel. He was tackled by an officer and soon taken into custody.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.