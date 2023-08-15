High-speed pursuit of burglary suspects crosses from San Fernando Valley to the Inland Empire

Three people were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit that crossed from the San Fernando Valley to the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began in the San Fernando Valley and quickly made its way into the San Gabriel Valley.

The driver of a dark gray vehicle was speeding on the 210 Freeway heading towards Monrovia and Duarte in the San Gabriel Valley.

They continued on the 210 Freeway into Rialto and ultimately reaching the San Bernardino area, moving onto the 215 Freeway. The driver finally exited the freeway where officers conducted a successful PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin out.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The pursuit came to an end on State and Adams streets in the city of Muscoy.

Three people exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.