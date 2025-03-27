Pursuit

High-speed pursuit driver crashes stolen utility van in Santa monica

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a stolen utility van led police on a dangerous pursuit through surface streets in West Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The multi-county pursuit began in Simi Valley and made its way through the San Fernando Valley before ending in Santa Monica.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Newschopper4 captured Simi Valley police cruisers behind the driver as it swerved through traffic, nearly sideswiping multiple vehicles.

The stolen van had a couple of close calls with pedestrians on Santa Monica surface streets before crashing into another vehicle. A foot race with police officers ensued.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver made a run towards the Santa Monica Pier, where he was promptly arrested.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PursuitSanta MonicaSanta Monica Pier
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us