High-speed pursuit driver crashes stolen utility van in Santa monica

The driver of a stolen utility van led police on a dangerous pursuit through surface streets in West Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The multi-county pursuit began in Simi Valley and made its way through the San Fernando Valley before ending in Santa Monica.

Newschopper4 captured Simi Valley police cruisers behind the driver as it swerved through traffic, nearly sideswiping multiple vehicles.

The stolen van had a couple of close calls with pedestrians on Santa Monica surface streets before crashing into another vehicle. A foot race with police officers ensued.

The driver made a run towards the Santa Monica Pier, where he was promptly arrested.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.