Suspected DUI Driver Leads Police on Chase in Orange County

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver in Orange County Tuesday night, police said.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the police chase around 9:55 p.m. as the driver of a pickup truck was on the 55 Freeway northbound.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Anaheim Police Department, the agency that initiated the pursuit.

A man was sitting in the car in a parking lot in the 5400 block of East La Palma Avenue before he began to drive erratically, before running into an officer's car twice, the APD said.

Once the car went on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase.

The pickup truck was traveling at high speeds, often going over 80 mph, as it did circles around the Disneyland area.

Around 10 p.m., the driver moved onto the westbound 91 Freeway from the 55 Freeway.

Around 10:05 p.m., the driver took the 57 Freeway southbound.

Around 10:20 p.m., the driver pulled into the entrance of an apartment complex before exiting the car with a white box.

Soon after, the driver surrendered without further incident.