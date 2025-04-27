Pursuit

Suspected DUI driver rushes to NOHO West during car chase

By Karla Rendon

A high-speed driver suspected of traveling under the influence rushed to NOHO West on Saturday during a desperate attempt to flee from police.

The chase began after officers tried to halt a driver they believed was DUI. Instead, the driver refused to yield to officers, traveling through San Fernando Valley freeways at speeds of up to 100 mph.

At some point, the driver exited the freeway and began to travel onto surface streets in Burbank and North Hollywood. While trying to evade officers, the driver traveled on the wrong side of the road and ran red lights.

Eventually, the driver went to NOHO West and drove into the parking lot, plowing through a barrier gate. Police then began searching for the driver at the mall.

