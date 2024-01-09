Pursuit

Two arrested after pursuit of U-Haul truck ends in Long Beach

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

A driver and a passenger are in custody after a pursuit of a U-Haul truck ended in Long Beach Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said it began with a theft from a Kohls on Seal Beach Blvd. The thieves fled in a U-Haul truck, initiating a pursuit. 

The driver was seen speeding through the 405 and 605 Freeways as well as residential streets. 

The driver and a passenger fled on foot in the area of E. Paoli Way and 3rd Street. 

Both of them were located by Seal Beach police with the help of the California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken into custody. 

