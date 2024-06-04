Police chase driver of stolen U-Haul truck towing pickup in San Fernando Valley

A driver was arrested early Tuesday after police pursued a stolen U-Haul box truck towing a pickup in the San Fernando Valley.

Sparks could be seen coming from the rear wheels of the pickup, the front end of which was hooked to a tow dolly behind the speeding truck, during the chase on streets from Encino to Winnetka. The chase began at about 3 a.m. and continued for about 25 minutes.

Details about the theft were not immediately available.

The driver stopped and ran from the truck in the 8500 block of Penfield Avenue in Winnetka. A K-9 team was called to the scene to help with the overnight search.

The driver was taken into custody later Tuesday morning at a home in the neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was in the cargo area of the box truck.