K-9 takes down suspected carjacker following 70-mile car chase

A suspected armed carjacker led police on a pursuit from Fontana to Santa Clarita after the vehicle he traveled in got a flat tire on the 5 Freeway.

The pursuit began in Fontana on Thursday after police responded to a report of an armed carjacking of a red Toyota Tacoma on Citrus Avenue. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, continued traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway from Fontana through the San Gabriel Valley and ultimately through Los Angeles.

While continuing to evade officers at relatively low speeds on the freeway, the driver then traveled on the 5 Freeway, arriving in Santa Clarita. It appears the truck got a flat tire from a spike strip that was deployed on the freeway, bringing the vehicle to a stop near Exit 169.

The driver almost immediately stepped out of the truck with his hands in the air and surrendered to police. Although the driver seemingly complied, a K-9 was deployed and appeared to have bitten the man on the leg. Due to the bite, a use of force investigation will be conducted as per protocol.

Police did not release the name of the driver, nor detail what charges he could face.