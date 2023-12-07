Pursuit

WATCH LIVE: Police chase vehicle from Fontana to Los Angeles

By Karla Rendon

Police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle from Fontana to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pursuit began in Fontana after police responded to a report of an armed carjacking of a red Toyota Tacoma on Citrus Avenue. The driver, who is believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, continued traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway from Fontana through the San Gabriel Valley and ultimately to Los Angeles.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

