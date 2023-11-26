Driver in car chase seemingly evades officers, ditches car near Aliso Village

An elusive, high-speed driver seemingly got away from officers during a chase that spanned through multiple freeways and ended near downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began sometime before 7:50 p.m. after Gardena police received a call of a stolen vehicle. As the driver zipped through multiple freeways, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase in an effort to make the driver yield.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed the erratic driver have several close calls with other vehicles on the road as they weaved through traffic on surface streets.

After hopping back on the freeway and traveling southbound on the 101 Freeway, the driver exited near Mission Road and came to a halt under a freeway overpass near Aliso Village and ditched the vehicle. There, the driver seemingly walked away.

CHP remains on the search for the driver.