Tesla driver crashes into parked car after police pursuit in Hollywood

Police were in pursuit of a Tesla driver on the surface streets of Hollywood Saturday night.

Authorities initiated the pursuit due to reckless driving.

The driver came to a stop multiple times while driving eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard. Multiple squad cars were behind the vehicle that was operating with two flat tires.

The driver stopped one last time before accelerating into a parked vehicle near Mariposa Avenue.

Police approached the driver and made an arrest. Details on the driver were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.