High-speed chase driver maneuvers wildly on streets, freeways and train tracks

An erratic driver who maneuvered wildly on freeways, narrowly avoided people on streets and ended up on train tracks was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase from Woodland Hills to South Los Angeles.

The chase began just before 3:45 p.m. after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of a burglary in the 5700 block of Willamina Avenue in Woodland Hills. The caller told police they heard glass break next door before people got into a red car and left the scene.

The vehicle in question, a speedy red Mercedes, zipped through streets and freeways at a high rate of speed. Officers located the car on the110 Freeway in the South LA area.

The driver nearly struck someone crossing the street twice and weaved in and out of freeway and street traffic. The car came to a stop on train tracks in Hyde Park after crashing into another vehicle.

After bailing from the vehicle, the driver took off on foot. The driver ran to an apartment complex in neighboring Inglewood and, following a brief search, officers were able to make an arrest. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The driver who was struck by the Mercedes Benz was hospitalized, but details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

Authorities said they are searching for at least one other person in the car.