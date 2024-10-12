Pursuit

Corvette chase ends with two arrests in El Monte

By Karla Rendon

Authorities were in pursuit of the driver of a possibly stolen Corvette Friday night that resulted in two arrests.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's began the pursuit at 9:47 p.m. on the 15 Freeway at Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

CHP picked up the pursuit and followed behind as the driver reached high speed.

The vehicle exited the freeway in El Monte and surrendered after crashing onto a curb.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and were promptly arrested.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

