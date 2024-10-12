Pursuit driver crashes into multiple vehicles, 7-Eleven store in South Gate

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver that ended with a violent crash Friday night in South Gate.

The police airship was following the pursuit vehicle as it weaved through traffic on surface streets.

The vehicle came to a halt after a violent crash with two other vehicles and a 7-Eleven storefront.

It's unclear what initiated the chase.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.