Pursuit driver crashes into multiple vehicles, 7-Eleven store in South Gate

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver that ended with a violent crash Friday night in South Gate.
The police airship was following the pursuit vehicle as it weaved through traffic on surface streets.
The vehicle came to a halt after a violent crash with two other vehicles and a 7-Eleven storefront.
It's unclear what initiated the chase.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.