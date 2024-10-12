Los Angeles

Pursuit driver crashes into multiple vehicles, 7-Eleven store in South Gate

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver that ended with a violent crash Friday night in South Gate.

The police airship was following the pursuit vehicle as it weaved through traffic on surface streets.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The vehicle came to a halt after a violent crash with two other vehicles and a 7-Eleven storefront.

It's unclear what initiated the chase.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us