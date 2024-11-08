Pursuit

Possible shooting suspect leads police chase with dog in the passenger seat

Police were in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect in LA County on Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Bellevue Avenue and Echo Park.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Authorities located the vehicle matching the description and believed the driver to be the shooting suspect, according to the LAPD Rampart watch commander.

Police initiated the pursuit and believe the female driver to be armed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A dog was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of the van.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us