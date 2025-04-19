Police arrest pursuit driver suspected of armed robbery in South LA

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect in South Los Angeles following a dangerous pursuit that lasted over an hour.

The chase started before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard in Alhambra.

Alhambra police terminated the pursuit due to erratic driving, but was picked up by LAPD after the getaway vehicle made its way through surface streets in Los Angeles.

Because the driver was believed to be armed, police could not perform a PIT maneuver out of precaution for the officers.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.