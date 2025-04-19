Pursuit

Police arrest reckless pursuit driver in Huntington Park

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

Police were chasing a vehicle in the South Gate area on Friday night.

Pomona police initiated the pursuit just after 11 p.m. after officers spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly.

The driver reached high speeds on surface streets before being boxed in by patrol cars along Stafford Avenue in Huntington Park. The driver was then promptly arrested.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

