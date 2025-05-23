Pursuit driver ditches vehicle in downtown LA

Police were investigating a vehicle Thursday after it was abandoned by a pursuit driver near LA Live.

El Monte police initiated the pursuit after their license plate reader picked up a wanted vehicle.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pursuit was discontinued and picked up again near the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to police.

The driver sped through surface streets in downtown LA before abandoning the vehicle at an overpass near Olympic Boulevard. The empty vehicle rolled down the street and stopped after hitting a light pole.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.