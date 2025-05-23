Pursuit

Pursuit driver ditches vehicle in downtown LA

By Missael Soto

Police were investigating a vehicle Thursday after it was abandoned by a pursuit driver near LA Live.

El Monte police initiated the pursuit after their license plate reader picked up a wanted vehicle.

The pursuit was discontinued and picked up again near the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to police.

The driver sped through surface streets in downtown LA before abandoning the vehicle at an overpass near Olympic Boulevard. The empty vehicle rolled down the street and stopped after hitting a light pole.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PursuitDowntown LA
