Passenger hangs out vehicle during pursuit in Long Beach

By Karla Rendon

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Long Beach area Wednesday night.

The vehicle was stolen at a gas station in Lynwood by suspected armed carjackers, according to police.

A man was seen hanging out the passenger window of the vehicle traveling at speeds of up to 70 MPH, yelling at CHP patrol cars that were in pursuit.

The chase continued northbound on the 710 Freeway and came to an end after the vehicle sustained significant tire damage.

The driver and the passenger both abandoned the vehicle along Alondra Boulevard on the 710 Freeway in Compton.

A foot race ensued on the side of the freeway. Both suspects were arrested.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

