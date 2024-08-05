Driver hops into another vehicle mid-pursuit in South LA

The driver of a possibly stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through South Los Angeles Sunday evening.

LAPD's Newton Division initiated the pursuit, following the driver through surface streets at relatively normal speeds.

The driver pulled into the Walgreens parking lot located at the 1500 block of East Gage Avenue. There the driver was seen exiting the black Lexus and entering a white Lexus.

The driver then picked up speed, reaching speeds of over 80 MPH and driving the wrong way on surface streets.

Several patrol vehicles were behind the driver as they swerved through highway traffic reaching speeds over 110 MPH.