Passengers jump out of car during pursuit in the San Fernando Valley

By Karla Rendon

Passengers jump out of a car during a car chase in Pacoima on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Several people jumped out of a car during the pursuit of a suspected DUI driver Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase began sometime before 8:45 p.m. after law enforcement attempted to stop a driver believed to be under the influence. Officers also believed the driver may have been armed.

The driver traveled at a high speed on the 118 Freeway before exiting on surface streets, where they drove on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds.

While near the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, three passengers ran out of the car in different directions. The driver, however, continued the pursuit.

Eventually, the driver stopped near the intersection of Norrise Avenue and Pierce Street in Pacoima.

The names of those involved in the pursuit were not immediately released. It is unclear what charges they may face.

