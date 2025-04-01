Pursuit driver in Riverside County possibly had kidnapping victim in vehicle

Police were chasing a driver who potentially had a kidnapping victim in the vehicle through Riverside County on Monday.

Law enforcement officials tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation shortly before 5 p.m. in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The driver refused to yield to officers and after about an hour of driving through surface streets, they decided to hop on a local freeway.

The driver of a silver Jaguar traveled erratically through heavy traffic through Riverside on the 215 Freeway before reaching the 15 Freeway in Murrieta.

A passenger was seen in the vehicle and law enforcement agencies learned that person may potentially be a kidnapping victim. It is unclear what the relationship between the passenger and driver is.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The chase continued traveling south in Murrieta.