Pursuit

Pursuit driver in Riverside County possibly had kidnapping victim in vehicle

By Karla Rendon

Police pursue a driver in Riverside on Monday, March 31, 2025.
NewsChopper 4

Police were chasing a driver who potentially had a kidnapping victim in the vehicle through Riverside County on Monday.

Law enforcement officials tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation shortly before 5 p.m. in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The driver refused to yield to officers and after about an hour of driving through surface streets, they decided to hop on a local freeway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The driver of a silver Jaguar traveled erratically through heavy traffic through Riverside on the 215 Freeway before reaching the 15 Freeway in Murrieta.

A passenger was seen in the vehicle and law enforcement agencies learned that person may potentially be a kidnapping victim. It is unclear what the relationship between the passenger and driver is.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The chase continued traveling south in Murrieta.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us