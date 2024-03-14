Driver in stolen Kia crashes car into freeway center divider during chase

Sparks flew from a stolen car that led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit after the driver crashed the vehicle into the center divider of the 405 Freeway.

The chase began sometime before 8:45 p.m. Thursday after LAPD's West Division responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Details on how the car was obtained were not immediately available.

Leading police on a pursuit through surface streets and freeways, the driver crashed into the center divider of the 405 Freeway near Wilshire Boulevard, rendering the car useless. Shortly after the crash, the driver surrendered to law enforcement.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released. It is unclear what charges they may face.