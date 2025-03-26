Car chase suspects try to hide from police in tool shed in Simi Valley

A trio suspected of thieves were arrested Wednesday after they tried to hide from police officers in a backyard tool shed at the end of a chase in Simi Valley.

The chase began sometime before 4:30 p.m. after law enforcement responded to a report of a retail theft. It's unclear if the group got away with anything.

While trying to evade police, the group traveled at high speeds on the freeway in a black Mercedes. They eventually pulled to the side of the 118 Freeway and ditched the vehicle then scaled the wall that divided the freeway and a residential neighborhood.

The group made their way into the backyard of a home on the 2400 block of Woodhaven Court and tried to hide from officers in a tool shed in the backyard. After spending about 15 minutes in the shed, all three suspects eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

The names of the individuals involved in the chase were not disclosed.