Police chase stolen Maserati in the Carson area

By Karla Rendon

Sheriff's deputies pursue the driver of a stolen Maserati in Carson on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Sheriff's deputies were chasing a stolen Maserati in the Carson area on Thursday.

Details on where the vehicle was stolen from were not immediately clear. The driver of the stolen vehicle weaved through traffic on the freeway before traveling on surface streets in Carson and ditching the luxury car at an apartment complex near the intersection of Moneta Avenue and Carson Street.

There, the driver ran toward the apartment complex and zip himself into a tent that was already built.

