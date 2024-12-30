Police chase vehicle in the San Fernando Valley

Officers in the San Fernando Valley are chasing a driver in a stolen from a Nevada dealership.
According to the California Highway Patrol, two trucks were stolen from the GMC dealership in Carson City.
One of the drivers has since been arrested after that pursuit came to an end on Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street in North Hollywood, according to CHP.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.