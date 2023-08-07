Driver taken into custody after pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a dark colored pickup truck through residential streets.

The truck had its lights off for most of the pursuit, but later turned them on.

The driver pulled over to the side of a small hill and abandoned the vehicle.

He attempted to run away from police but was soon captured and taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.