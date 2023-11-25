High-speed chase comes to end after suspected DUI driver encounters traffic on 405 Freeway

A high-speed chase that spanned through multiple cities ended on the 405 Freeway Saturday after the suspected DUI driver encountered traffic on the freeway brought by a car crash.

The pursuit began sometime before 9:50 p.m. in Bell after police responded to a report of a possible DUI driver. After refusing to yield to authorities, police initiated a chase that the California Highway Patrol then took over.

Traveling at excessive speeds, even reaching a whopping 125 mph at some point, the driver zoomed through Hawthorne, Los Angeles, Alhambra, Cerritos, Long Beach and other cities in between before encountering traffic that was at a standstill on the northbound 405 Freeway near Inglewood.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured the driver stopping with the traffic, then surrendering to police at the same time as his passenger.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Authorities did not release the name of the driver or what charges he may face.